Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes $816,000 Position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $816,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ED. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the third quarter valued at about $84,491,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,687,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,765,096,000 after buying an additional 898,371 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 0.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,681,090 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,620,387,000 after buying an additional 298,559 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 46.5% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 512,122 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,837,000 after buying an additional 162,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,672 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $83,843,000 after buying an additional 130,505 shares during the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.63. 10,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,265,801. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.16, a P/E/G ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.16. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.03 and a 12 month high of $95.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.34.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.03). Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.765 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 17th. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 70.02%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ED shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. The company offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,589 customers in parts of Manhattan.

