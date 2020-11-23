Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Takes Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 158.4% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 116.7% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 622 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Panagiotis Tsourapas sold 11,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $998,852.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,397,575.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sally Massey sold 387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $29,915.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,368.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 262,673 shares of company stock valued at $22,315,438. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CL stock traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $84.46. The company had a trading volume of 48,867 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,275,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.97. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $58.49 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a market capitalization of $73.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.88.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.09. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 23rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.19%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. UBS Group raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Colgate-Palmolive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.08.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

