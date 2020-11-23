Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,516 shares during the quarter. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Golub Capital BDC were worth $1,814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 32.5% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 382,147 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,452,000 after buying an additional 93,802 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 664,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 80,315 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 126.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 160,840 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 89,807 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,288 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 863 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Investment Mgmt Co. now owns 1,995,912 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $23,252,000 after buying an additional 333,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GBDC. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Golub Capital BDC in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golub Capital BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. BidaskClub cut Golub Capital BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Golub Capital BDC from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.83.

In other Golub Capital BDC news, CEO David Golub acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.83 per share, with a total value of $27,660.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,734,129.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Lawrence E. Golub acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.63 per share, with a total value of $189,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 125,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,583,663.07. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 333,917 shares of company stock valued at $4,337,720 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GBDC traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $13.83. 2,798 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 786,901. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.08 and a twelve month high of $18.61. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.46.

About Golub Capital BDC

Golub Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors. The company seeks to invest in the United States.

