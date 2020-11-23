Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) by 19.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 32,481 shares during the period. Edgemoor Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CenterPoint Energy were worth $2,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 133.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,748 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 58.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. 80.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.82. 56,914 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,199,976. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.95. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.58 and a twelve month high of $27.53.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a positive return on equity of 14.78% and a negative net margin of 9.49%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.52%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CNP. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut CenterPoint Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays increased their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.18.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company's Houston Electric T&D segment electric transmission and distribution services to electric utility. It owns 236 substation sites with a total installed rated transformer capacity of 68,053 megavolt amperes.

