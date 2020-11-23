Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Short Interest Update

Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 429,100 shares, a growth of 15.3% from the October 15th total of 372,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 345,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Approximately 2.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ELVT shares. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Elevate Credit in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

NYSE ELVT opened at $2.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $104.69 million, a P/E ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 2.94. Elevate Credit has a 1 year low of $0.89 and a 1 year high of $5.98. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.22.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 125,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 42.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Elevate Credit during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 297,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after acquiring an additional 53,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.74% of the company’s stock.

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

