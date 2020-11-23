Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THQQF) in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

THQQF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Embracer Group AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, September 25th. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Embracer Group AB (publ) alerts:

THQQF opened at $20.93 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80. Embracer Group AB has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.93.

Embracer Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Embracer Group AB (publ), together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes PC and console games for the gaming market in Europe, the United States, Sweden, and internationally. The company's game catalogue consists of 190 owned franchises, such as Saints Row, Goat Simulator, Dead Island, Darksiders, Metro, MX vs ATV, Kingdoms of Amalur, TimeSplitters, Satisfactory, Wreckfest, Insurgency, World War Z, and others.

Recommended Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embracer Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.