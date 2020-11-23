ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) Short Interest Update

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 536,600 shares, a decline of 17.3% from the October 15th total of 648,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,073.2 days.

Shares of XNGSF opened at $13.30 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.52. ENN Energy has a 52 week low of $7.82 and a 52 week high of $13.70.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Sales of Integrated Energy and Services, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

