EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the sixteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.32.

EQT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of EQT in a research report on Friday, August 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of EQT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in EQT by 1,276.7% in the third quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 4,433 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in EQT in the third quarter worth $58,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in EQT in the second quarter worth $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of EQT by 414.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,985 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 5,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of EQT in the third quarter valued at $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $14.87 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. EQT has a 52-week low of $4.21 and a 52-week high of $17.97. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $14.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.07. EQT had a negative net margin of 78.35% and a negative return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $172.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 81.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EQT will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2019, it had 17.5 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.3 million gross acres.

