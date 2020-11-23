Essex Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 7,574 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 0.4% in the third quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,670 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the second quarter. AFT Forsyth AND Company Inc. now owns 4,465 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.2% in the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,830 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 5.5% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Amgen from $237.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $261.00 to $243.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on shares of Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $260.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.54.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded down $1.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $221.18. 19,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,844,278. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.81. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.05 and a 52 week high of $264.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $239.00.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Read More: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.