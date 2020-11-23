Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,053 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,370 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $674,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 203,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,345 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $216,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $183.89. 39,161 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,817,057. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $187.52. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $176.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $165.56.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

