Essex Financial Services Inc. Buys 6,377 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:BND) by 101.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,662 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,377 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,117,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at about $452,000. South State CORP. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $859,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,821,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 74.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 88,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,810,000 after acquiring an additional 37,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $422,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $88.32. The stock had a trading volume of 21,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,196,653. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.16. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $76.49 and a 1 year high of $89.59.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 3rd were given a $0.151 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 2nd.

About Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

