Essex Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CX Institutional increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 114.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 167 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. JFG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Stanley Black & Decker by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

SWK traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $188.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,468,680. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.00 and a fifty-two week high of $190.62. The stock has a market cap of $29.80 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $174.84 and its 200-day moving average is $152.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.22. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.33%.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, insider Robert H. Raff, Jr. sold 16,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total transaction of $2,733,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,967 shares in the company, valued at $1,938,654. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWK. TheStreet upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. UBS Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $173.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $184.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $163.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.27.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

