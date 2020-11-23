Essex Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,529 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $2,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $807,000. Main Street Research LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 39.7% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 6,368 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 313,801 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $38,936,000 after acquiring an additional 24,291 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in The Walt Disney by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 315,466 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $39,144,000 after acquiring an additional 28,112 shares during the period. 57.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 9,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,335,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.95, for a total transaction of $261,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,795,389. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,614 shares of company stock valued at $4,026,283. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $1.29 during trading on Monday, reaching $142.36. 130,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,741,373. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $153.41. The company has a 50 day moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day moving average of $122.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.07.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The entertainment giant reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The business had revenue of $14.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $124.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $128.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.42.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight owned domestic television stations.

