Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $1.26 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 1.2% during the third quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 2.8% during the third quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 3.1% during the third quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CAT traded up $2.72 on Monday, hitting $174.95. 53,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,754. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.95 and its 200 day moving average is $140.07. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52 week low of $87.50 and a 52 week high of $176.37. The company has a market capitalization of $93.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.99.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The firm had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 26th were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 23rd. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, insider William P. Ainsworth sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $1,857,360.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,501 shares in the company, valued at $11,840,824.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.00, for a total transaction of $231,525.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30,798 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,154 shares of company stock worth $5,631,946 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $159.00 to $179.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Sunday, August 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.95.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

