Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $14.92 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,681 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 10,691 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 3.7% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $14,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in QQQ. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,893,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,026,138,000 after purchasing an additional 6,827,922 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 214.3% in the second quarter. Nippon Life Insurance Co. now owns 3,239,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $802,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $289.76. The stock had a trading volume of 482,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,219,789. Invesco QQQ Trust has a one year low of $164.93 and a one year high of $303.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $263.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 22nd were given a $0.388 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 21st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

