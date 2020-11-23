Essex Financial Services Inc. Has $2.62 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,037 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $117,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the third quarter worth about $2,955,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 8.3% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 154,130 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,753,000 after purchasing an additional 11,766 shares in the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.9% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 113,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,841,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 17.4% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on International Business Machines from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. International Business Machines presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $112.92 per share, with a total value of $299,802.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David N. Farr bought 1,500 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $107.74 per share, for a total transaction of $161,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $728,106.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 13,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,946. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

International Business Machines stock traded up $1.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $118.78. 64,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,646,983. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.20 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.26.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

