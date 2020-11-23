Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 6,302.5% during the second quarter. Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC now owns 594,344 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $798,166,000 after buying an additional 585,061 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Alphabet by 10.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,262,923,000 after buying an additional 340,937 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Alphabet by 101.3% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 669,872 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $930,532,000 after buying an additional 337,121 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Alphabet by 2,895.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 232,781 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,095,000 after buying an additional 225,011 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in Alphabet by 39.3% during the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 500,912 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $630,454,000 after buying an additional 141,341 shares during the period. 32.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 60 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,473.43, for a total value of $88,405.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,439.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 20 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,628.16, for a total transaction of $32,563.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,854,474.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 162 shares of company stock worth $245,920. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $10.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,731.74. 19,311 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The firm has a market cap of $1,178.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,013.54 and a 52-week high of $1,818.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,622.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,514.86.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $11.35 by $5.05. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.84 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.12 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 50.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,675.00 to $1,725.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,786.86.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

