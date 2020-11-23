Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,123 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,608 shares during the quarter. PepsiCo accounts for about 0.9% of Essex Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 342.2% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 191.0% in the second quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded down $0.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $142.63. 33,610 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,224,156. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $139.58 and its 200-day moving average is $135.62. The company has a market cap of $198.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.42 and a fifty-two week high of $147.20.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 1st. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $18.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.24 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 73.96%.

In related news, CEO Kirk Tanner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.81, for a total value of $1,710,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,085,192.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PEP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $140.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.13.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

