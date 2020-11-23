Essex Financial Services Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Essex Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,879 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HWG Holdings LP acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 185 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Norfolk Southern during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NSC traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $242.95. 6,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,595,391. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52-week low of $112.62 and a 52-week high of $247.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $220.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $198.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $66.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.42.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Equities analysts expect that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. CSFB lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.00.

In other Norfolk Southern news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total transaction of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

