Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,974 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJR. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares in the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $1.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $84.89. 36,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,533,500. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.04. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $47.52 and a 12-month high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

