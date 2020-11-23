Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 4,458 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,458 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth $56,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $95.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $80.29. 127,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,437,854. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.58 and its 200 day moving average is $80.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.25 and a 52 week high of $92.64. The company has a market capitalization of $203.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.30. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business had revenue of $12.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. This is an increase from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is 47.01%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, CFO Robert M. Davis sold 251,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.03, for a total value of $20,360,651.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 422,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,221,318.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents for cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases; neuromuscular blocking agents; cholesterol modifying medicines; and anti-bacterial and vaginal contraceptive products.

