Essex Financial Services Inc. Purchases 746 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Essex Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% in the 3rd quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Horrell Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 64.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other AbbVie news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total transaction of $22,437,795.52. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on AbbVie from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Sunday, September 27th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AbbVie from $122.00 to $119.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AbbVie from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.00.

ABBV traded up $1.59 during trading on Monday, hitting $102.43. 109,607 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,729,520. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.30. The firm has a market cap of $178.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.72. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.71 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.80%.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

