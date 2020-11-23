Essex Financial Services Inc. Sells 182 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Essex Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 11.2% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,106,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $983,763,000 after purchasing an additional 717,910 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 7,755.8% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 675,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $100,975,000 after acquiring an additional 667,000 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Bison Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $49,023,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the second quarter worth about $40,205,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 125.6% in the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 466,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $69,746,000 after acquiring an additional 259,850 shares during the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP William A. Moss sold 4,713 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.54, for a total transaction of $652,939.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,766,800.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William A. Moss sold 4,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.68, for a total transaction of $653,057.04. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,099.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GD traded up $1.72 on Monday, reaching $150.08. 6,262 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,672,642. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.97 and its 200-day moving average is $145.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. General Dynamics Co. has a 1-year low of $100.55 and a 1-year high of $190.08.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.05. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Argus cut shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered shares of General Dynamics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $149.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.38.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

