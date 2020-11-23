Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. operates as a development stage biotechnology company. Its product pipeline consists of DS-300, EM-100, DS-100, DS-200, ET-103, ET-101, ET-102 and CT-100 which are in clinical stage. Eton Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Deer Park, Illinois. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Eton Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $7.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $178.22 million, a PE ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.49. Eton Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a current ratio of 4.68.

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of ($0.16) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 million. Analysts predict that Eton Pharmaceuticals will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Eton Pharmaceuticals news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. purchased 400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $2,800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals by 470.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 28,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 7,837 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $121,000. 32.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing pharmaceutical products. The company offers Biorphen, a phenylephrine hydrochloride injection for the treatment of clinically important hypotension resulting primarily from vasodilation in the setting of anesthesia.

