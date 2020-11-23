Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) Short Interest Update

Evofem Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVFM) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,450,000 shares, a decline of 15.1% from the October 15th total of 8,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.8 days.

In related news, CEO Saundra L. Pelletier sold 122,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.26, for a total value of $399,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVFM. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Evofem Biosciences during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Evofem Biosciences by 48.6% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evofem Biosciences in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.94.

EVFM stock opened at $2.33 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.19. Evofem Biosciences has a 12-month low of $1.91 and a 12-month high of $7.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 0.36.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. On average, research analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evofem Biosciences Company Profile

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products to address unmet needs in women's sexual and reproductive health. Its commercial product is Phexxi, a vaginal gel for the prevention of pregnancy. The company is also involved in the development of EVO100, a vaginal pH regulator for the prevention of urogenital transmission of Chlamydia trachomatis infection and Neisseria gonorrhoeae infection in women.

