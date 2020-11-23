Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,090,000 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 1,280,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 293,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.7 days.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXPO. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Exponent in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Exponent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.67.

Shares of Exponent stock opened at $82.25 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.30. Exponent has a 12-month low of $58.03 and a 12-month high of $84.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.83 and a beta of 0.19.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $98.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.73 million. Exponent had a return on equity of 23.66% and a net margin of 19.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exponent will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.67%.

In other news, VP Maureen T. F. Reitman sold 4,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.46, for a total transaction of $299,984.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,794,564.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Reiss sold 3,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.50, for a total value of $264,742.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,798 shares in the company, valued at $478,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 154,955 shares of company stock worth $12,833,163. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Exponent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 818.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 404 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exponent during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

Exponent Company Profile

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company worldwide. Its services include analysis of product development, product recall, regulatory compliance, and the discovery of potential problems related to products, people, property, and impending litigation.

