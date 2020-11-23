Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Purchased by United Bank

United Bank lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,935 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares during the quarter. United Bank’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,790.7% during the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 58.6% during the third quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,174 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 34.5% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at $120,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.07. The stock had a trading volume of 235,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,854,693. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52-week low of $30.11 and a 52-week high of $71.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $156.19 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Standpoint Research raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th. Scotiabank raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.08.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

