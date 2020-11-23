F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) PT Raised to $205.00

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) had its price objective raised by Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FFIV. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of F5 Networks from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 24th. They issued an outperform rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners raised shares of F5 Networks from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of F5 Networks from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. F5 Networks currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $165.53.

Shares of F5 Networks stock opened at $161.11 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $136.86. F5 Networks has a 12-month low of $79.78 and a 12-month high of $166.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The network technology company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.06. F5 Networks had a net margin of 13.08% and a return on equity of 19.72%. The firm had revenue of $614.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.12 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.59 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5 Networks will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Geng Lin sold 718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.94, for a total value of $95,450.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $470,075.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ana Maria White sold 257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $32,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,653 shares in the company, valued at $1,581,625. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock worth $1,224,452 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,270,893 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $177,264,000 after buying an additional 790,058 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of F5 Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at $83,778,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,001,294 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $122,925,000 after buying an additional 365,844 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 547,173 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $67,176,000 after buying an additional 235,213 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 100.6% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 440,213 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $61,401,000 after buying an additional 220,747 shares during the period. 94.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

F5 Networks, Inc provides multi-cloud application services for the availability, security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's primary application delivery technology is Traffic Management Operating System that enable company's products to intercept, inspect, and act on the contents of traffic.

