Factom (FCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $50,097.00

Factom (CURRENCY:FCT) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Factom has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Factom coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00005425 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Factom has a market cap of $9.39 million and $50,097.00 worth of Factom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Factom alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002874 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005463 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00031190 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.16 or 0.00164861 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $184.98 or 0.01011058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00192892 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.74 or 0.00096957 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded up 102,086.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006702 BTC.

Factom Profile

Factom launched on September 1st, 2015. Factom’s total supply is 9,459,734 coins. The official message board for Factom is factomize.com/forums. The official website for Factom is www.factomprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Factom is /r/factom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Factom’s official Twitter account is @factom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Will Factoids have their own blockchain? Ultimately Factoids will be implemented on their own Chain in Factom. For the crowd sale, other options are possible. How are Factoids created? Two ways. Factoids will be created as a part of the crowd sale. Secondly, Factoids will be created at a fixed rate and paid to the Factom Servers and Audit Servers for their work running the system, and to pay other incentives. Is there a separate Proof of Work or other consensus mechanism for factoids, independent of factom? No. That said, the Factom chain and the Entry chain are managed by the Factom Servers (they are the application using these chains) so they validate them in real time. No invalid entries can be placed in these chains. How do factoids get sent back to the protocol? Is it a kind of burn? No. The Entry Credits are burned. Entry Credits are non transferable. They can only be used to buy entries. But when they DO buy entries, the Factoid in the protocol that was used to buy the Entry Credits is released. The amount of Factoids varies since the price of Entry Credits per Factoid varies. The Factoid paid out is calculated by dividing the total number of Factoid in the protocol by the number of outstanding Entry Credits. The number of Factoids in the protocol and the number of outstanding Entry Credits are all computable from the Entry Chain and the Factoid Chain. “

Factom Coin Trading

Factom can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Factom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Factom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Factom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Factom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Factom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.