FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by River Wealth Advisors LLC

River Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,412 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in FedEx by 1.8% during the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 6,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter valued at $306,000. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in FedEx in the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Granite Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FedEx in the third quarter worth $7,857,000. 71.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE FDX opened at $276.69 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $272.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.89. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $88.69 and a 12-month high of $293.30. The company has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 15th. The shipping service provider reported $4.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $2.18. The business had revenue of $19.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.56 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 15.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other FedEx news, Director Joshua Cooper Ramo sold 13,461 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.70, for a total value of $3,536,204.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,194,333.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Allen sold 13,065 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.04, for a total value of $3,410,487.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,048,256.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,458 shares of company stock valued at $28,715,799 in the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. Barclays upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price target (up previously from $265.00) on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded FedEx from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on FedEx from $221.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.46.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

