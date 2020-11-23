Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Stake Raised by WS Management Lllp

WS Management Lllp increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Fidelity National Financial accounts for about 1.6% of WS Management Lllp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. WS Management Lllp owned about 0.16% of Fidelity National Financial worth $15,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 383.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. Ninety One SA PTY Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 993 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

FNF stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,158. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $33.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.92. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.00 and a fifty-two week high of $49.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.29.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.10 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This is an increase from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.94%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on FNF shares. TheStreet cut Fidelity National Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. ValuEngine lowered Fidelity National Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 46,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.53, for a total transaction of $1,520,810.03. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 315,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,272,941.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond R. Quirk sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $1,683,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 422,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,231,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 412,502 shares of company stock worth $13,154,525. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

