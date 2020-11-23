Financial Survey: UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ)

UPM-Kymmene (OTCMKTS:UPMKY) and Orchids Paper Products (OTCMKTS:TISUQ) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and risk.

Volatility & Risk

UPM-Kymmene has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Orchids Paper Products has a beta of 0.35, suggesting that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for UPM-Kymmene and Orchids Paper Products, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score UPM-Kymmene 0 0 0 0 N/A Orchids Paper Products 0 0 0 0 N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Orchids Paper Products’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio UPM-Kymmene $12.38 billion 1.14 $1.77 billion $2.65 9.98 Orchids Paper Products $186.68 million 0.00 -$37.67 million N/A N/A

UPM-Kymmene has higher revenue and earnings than Orchids Paper Products.

Profitability

This table compares UPM-Kymmene and Orchids Paper Products’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets UPM-Kymmene 13.76% 12.57% 8.65% Orchids Paper Products N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.6% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of UPM-Kymmene shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Orchids Paper Products shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

UPM-Kymmene beats Orchids Paper Products on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About UPM-Kymmene

UPM-Kymmene Oyj operates in the forest-based bio industry. It operates through UPM Biorefining, UPM Energy, UPM Raflatac, UPM Specialty Papers, UPM Communication Papers, UPM Plywood, and Other operations segments. The company provides eucalyptus, birch, and softwood pulp grades for tissue, specialty and graphic papers, boards, and packaging; sawn timber for construction, packaging, distribution, joinery, and furniture industries; and wood-based renewable diesel and renewable naphtha for fuel distributors, transportation, and oil and petrochemicals industries. It is also involved in the generation of electricity through hydro, nuclear, and condensing power plants. In addition, the company offers self-adhesive papers and film label stocks for product and information labelling to label printers and brand owners in food, beverage, personal care, pharmaceutical, and retail segments; label papers and release liners, fine papers, and flexible packaging, as well as label and packaging papers production lines for retailers, printers, publishers, distributors, and paper converters; and graphic papers for advertising, magazines, newspapers, and home and office to publishers, cataloguers, retailers, printers, and merchants. Further, it provides plywood and veneer products for construction, vehicle flooring, liquefied natural gas shipbuilding, and other manufacturing industries; wood and wood-based biomass, and forestry services for woodland and forest owners; outdoor products for construction, and granulates for injection molding and extrusion; wood-based lignin products for industrial use and cell culture hydrogel products for biomedical applications; and biomedical products. The company primarily operates in Europe, North America, and Asia. UPM-Kymmene Oyj was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Helsinki, Finland.

About Orchids Paper Products

Orchids Paper Products Company is a tissue paper company that manufacturers and converts tissue product for the private label consumer market.

