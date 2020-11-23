First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. offers personalized commercial banking services to businesses, professionals and individuals. It provides a variety of deposit products, including personal and business checking and savings accounts, time deposits, money market accounts and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts. The Bank also offers other services including personal and commercial credit cards, remote deposit capture, safe deposit boxes, official checks, traveller’s checks, Internet banking, online bill pay, mobile banking and lockbox services. First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. is based in Hammond, Louisiana. “

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of First Guaranty Bancshares from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

NASDAQ FGBI opened at $16.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $161.99 million, a PE ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.38. First Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $11.29 and a one year high of $22.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.15.

First Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:FGBI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. First Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 9.99%. Research analysts predict that First Guaranty Bancshares will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Guaranty Bancshares stock. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBI) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,239 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.41% of First Guaranty Bancshares worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 11.12% of the company’s stock.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits.

