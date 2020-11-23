First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, a decline of 14.8% from the October 15th total of 11,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 9.8% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 4,540 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 321.8% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 40,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 31,241 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG bought a new stake in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund by 419.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 91,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 74,280 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FSZ opened at $57.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.69 and its 200-day moving average is $51.26. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 1-year low of $36.05 and a 1-year high of $57.42.

