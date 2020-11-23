Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group to Buy

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $19.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

FRTA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup restated a neutral rating on shares of Forterra in a report on Friday, September 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Forterra from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Forterra from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Forterra in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Forterra from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.63.

Get Forterra alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $16.94 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.29 and a beta of 2.45. Forterra has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.34.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $457.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.57 million. Forterra had a return on equity of 26.34% and a net margin of 2.17%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Forterra will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Forterra news, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 10,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total value of $128,300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John P. Grayken sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.83, for a total transaction of $2,566,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRTA. Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Forterra during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,004,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Forterra by 22.3% during the second quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,338,207 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,254,000 after purchasing an additional 609,792 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Forterra during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,046,000. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its holdings in shares of Forterra by 26.3% in the third quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,042,500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $24,142,000 after buying an additional 425,200 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Forterra in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,491,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.25% of the company’s stock.

About Forterra

Forterra, Inc manufactures and sells pipe and precast products the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels.

Featured Story: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for Forterra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forterra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.