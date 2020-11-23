Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Forum Energy Technologies is a global oilfield products company, serving the subsea, drilling, completion, production and infrastructure sectors of the oil and natural gas industry. The Company designs and manufactures products, and engages in aftermarket services, parts supply and related services that complement the Company’s product offering. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of $18.00.

NYSE:FET opened at $12.63 on Thursday. Forum Energy Technologies has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $40.20. The firm has a market cap of $70.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 4.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 4.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.38 and its 200-day moving average is $9.95.

Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($6.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.60) by ($2.40). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 80.00% and a negative return on equity of 13.44%.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, EVP Neal Lux purchased 91,348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.50 per share, for a total transaction of $45,674.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,242,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $621,222.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Christopher Gaut purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $172,200.00. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 130,748 shares of company stock worth $227,574. 25.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 31.8% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 13,685 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,959,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after buying an additional 70,265 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 827,746 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $437,000 after buying an additional 107,134 shares during the period. 47.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes products to the oil and natural gas industry in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Drilling & Downhole, Completions, and Production. The Drilling & Downhole segment designs, manufactures, and supplies products and provide related services to the drilling, downhole, and subsea markets, and other markets, such as alternative energy, defense, and communications.

