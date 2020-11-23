fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) Reaches New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on the stock from $20.00 to $30.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. fuboTV traded as high as $25.00 and last traded at $24.73, with a volume of 3495 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.65.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -3.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

About fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO)

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

