fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) Coverage Initiated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of fuboTV from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They set an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on fuboTV in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. They set a buy rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.17.

Shares of fuboTV stock opened at $23.65 on Thursday. fuboTV has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.60. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 2.20.

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($1.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($1.25). The firm had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.78 million.

In related news, Chairman Edgar Bronfman, Jr. purchased 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc focuses on the provision of live TV streaming platform for sports, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

