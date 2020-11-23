FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Neutral”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AR Network reports. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of FuelCell Energy in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FuelCell Energy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.00.

Shares of FCEL stock opened at $5.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.69. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $0.48 and a one year high of $5.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 2.19.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 74.92% and a negative net margin of 162.42%. The company had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that FuelCell Energy will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $107,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of FuelCell Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at $535,000. Institutional investors own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and micro-grid, as well as multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

