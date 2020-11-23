FunFair Market Cap Reaches $27.24 Million (FUN)

FunFair (CURRENCY:FUN) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on November 23rd. Over the last seven days, FunFair has traded up 14.8% against the US dollar. One FunFair token can now be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FunFair has a market cap of $27.24 million and approximately $499,628.00 worth of FunFair was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00081235 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0719 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005452 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00023178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.24 or 0.00377410 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003602 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005450 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $581.58 or 0.03170177 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.35 or 0.00029143 BTC.

FunFair Profile

FunFair (FUN) is a token. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. FunFair’s total supply is 10,999,873,621 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,548,879,189 tokens. FunFair’s official Twitter account is @FunFairTech and its Facebook page is accessible here. FunFair’s official website is funfair.io. The Reddit community for FunFair is /r/FunfairTech.

Buying and Selling FunFair

FunFair can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FunFair directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FunFair should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FunFair using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

