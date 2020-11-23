Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,060,000 shares, a growth of 15.7% from the October 15th total of 3,510,000 shares. Approximately 21.7% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 646,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.3 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on FNKO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.98.

FNKO stock opened at $8.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.63. Funko has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $423.53 million, a P/E ratio of -31.59 and a beta of 2.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.26. Funko had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.10 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Funko will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Funko during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Funko by 444.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Funko by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Funko during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Funko by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.74% of the company’s stock.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

