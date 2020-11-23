FuzeX Market Capitalization Tops $308,700.92 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One FuzeX token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, FuzeX has traded 31.4% lower against the dollar. FuzeX has a market capitalization of $308,700.92 and approximately $216.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.86 or 0.00081210 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0714 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005472 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00023136 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00377411 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000058 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00003598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005465 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $580.51 or 0.03173006 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00029097 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co. FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for FuzeX is medium.com/fuzex.

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FuzeX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

