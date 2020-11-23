Gas Market Cap Achieves $13.68 Million (GAS)

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. Over the last week, Gas has traded up 2.8% against the US dollar. Gas has a total market cap of $13.68 million and approximately $3.70 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gas token can currently be bought for approximately $1.35 or 0.00007365 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Gas alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002914 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005447 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00031261 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.26 or 0.00164934 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $186.05 or 0.01014171 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.40 or 0.00192978 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00097234 BTC.

CryptalDash (CRD) traded 102,395.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00006704 BTC.

Gas Token Profile

Gas’ genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org.

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.