General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “General Finance Corporation provides mobile storage, liquid containment and modular space solutions. General Finance Corporation is headquartered in Pasadena, California. “

Get General Finance alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on GFN. TheStreet raised shares of General Finance from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of General Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. General Finance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.25.

GFN opened at $7.72 on Friday. General Finance has a fifty-two week low of $4.62 and a fifty-two week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $232.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average of $6.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.26.

General Finance (NASDAQ:GFN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. General Finance had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 19.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Finance will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 177.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,501 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 4,798 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of General Finance in the 1st quarter worth about $81,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 91,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 26,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Finance by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 175,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 19,291 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.47% of the company’s stock.

General Finance Company Profile

General Finance Corporation, a specialty rental services company, provides portable storage, modular space, and liquid containment solutions in North America and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company's portable storage products include storage containers for classroom equipment storage, construction equipment and tool storage, disaster shelters, landscaping sheds, recreational equipment storage, and retail inventory storage applications; and freight containers used in freight transportation.

Further Reading: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on General Finance (GFN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for General Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.