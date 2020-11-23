Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Holdings Decreased by Main Street Research LLC

Main Street Research LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 98.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,334 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 189,743 shares during the quarter. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $211,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 7.6% during the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 217,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,764,000 after buying an additional 15,323 shares in the last quarter. South State CORP. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.3% during the third quarter. South State CORP. now owns 53,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 5.8% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 605,512 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,263,000 after purchasing an additional 32,931 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 92.2% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,697 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NatWest Group plc boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the third quarter. NatWest Group plc now owns 42,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,471 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group raised Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $75.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.74.

Shares of GILD opened at $59.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

