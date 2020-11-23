Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 217,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,323 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $13,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 225.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 325 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 66.5% in the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 388 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 215.3% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 514 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 130.5% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 484 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $59.99 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.97, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.17.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.20 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.74.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

