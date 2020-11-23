Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, an increase of 18.1% from the October 15th total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global Self Storage stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Self Storage Inc (NASDAQ:SELF) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,546 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.39% of Global Self Storage worth $147,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Self Storage alerts:

SELF stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.00. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,802. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Global Self Storage has a 1-year low of $2.65 and a 1-year high of $4.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day moving average of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -399.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Global Self Storage Company Profile

Global Self Storage is a self-administered and self-managed REIT that owns, operates, manages, acquires, develops and redevelops self-storage properties. The company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers.

Further Reading: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Global Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.