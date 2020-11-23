Goldcoin Hits Market Capitalization of $131,315.94 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded down 24.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Goldcoin coin can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded 22.8% lower against the US dollar. Goldcoin has a total market capitalization of $131,315.94 and $181.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $88.38 or 0.00476684 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00006953 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0792 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002868 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002530 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000326 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org. Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org. The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Goldcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

