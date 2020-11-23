Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Short Interest Update

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the October 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 341,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of ETCG stock opened at $7.30 on Monday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a 52-week low of $4.67 and a 52-week high of $23.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.37.

