Grid+ Achieves Market Cap of $8.27 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001148 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 20.8% against the dollar. Grid+ has a total market cap of $8.27 million and approximately $106,970.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Grid+

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its launch date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86. Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

